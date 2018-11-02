Railway Recruitment Board released the results of the first stage of the Group C Assistant Locomotive Pilot and Technician examination today, November 2nd. It should be noted that not all regions have published the results yet but they should be available soon for all regions. All the candidates who have appeared for the Group C ALP/Technician examination can check the RRB regional website for the result.

RRB also declared the status and score for the first stage of examination along with the result. Apart from that, cut-off marks for various communities, ex-servicemen, and person with benchmark disabilities were also released, which again can be checked at all the RRB regional websites.

Candidates can check all the above details at the RRB regional websites and click on the result under the Group C examination section. The result PDF lists roll number of all the candidates who have cleared the exam and have qualified for the second stage of the recruitment. The cut-off marks for all the categories are also available in the regional websites.

The list of RRB regional websites is as follows:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB is expected to conduct the second stage of examination on November 19th according to a notification released by the RRB. Candidates can access the syllabus for all the exam trades for RRB Second Stage of Group C exam in this link. The candidates can access the individual marks and merit list by logging in to their RRB Group C account.