NIIF acquires IDFC Infrastructure Finance

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) has acquired IDFC Infrastructure Finance (IDFC-IFL).

IDFC IFL is an infrastructure debt fund.

The acquisition is the first investment from NIIF’s strategic fund.

Govt extends implementation of tracking system for export of drugs

The government has once again extended the date for implementation of a track and trace system for exports of drug formulations till July 1st, 2019.

The decision is applicable to both non-SSI (small scale industry) and SSI-manufactured drugs.

Railways’ UTS mobile app for buying unreserved tickets online goes live

The Indian Railways’ UTS mobile app for buying unreserved tickets online is now available nationwide.

Buying unreserved tickets is now possible on all non-suburban sections across all zonal railways.

This will remove the need for passengers to wait in long queues.

To be able to buy a ticket through the UTS app, one has to be within a five-kilometre range of the source station.

Via the app, a registered user can also buy platform tickets and monthly passes.

TCS acquires London-based W12 Studios to boost creative design capabilities

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has acquired W12 Studios, a digital design studio based in London.

The aim of the acquisition is to bolster TCS’s digital and creative design capabilities.

W12 Studios will be part of TCS Interactive, strengthening the gamut of creative and experience services.

TCS Interactive is the company’s digital design division which focuses on addressing challenging business problems through design thinking, creativity, contextual knowledge and use of technology.

