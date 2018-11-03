Xiaomi will soon unveil a global product: Spokesperson Donovan Sung
Xiaomi is ready to unveil a global product in the coming ‘few days’, global spokesperson Donovan Sung has said on Twitter.
Xiaomi is getting ready to unveil yet another global product next week, and this could be a brand new device or a product currently available in its home market, China. The teaser does not specify which of the two it will be, but it has got everyone excited since it mentions ‘just a few days left’ for the big unveil.
This new information comes courtesy a tweet by Xiaomi’s Global Spokesperson, Donovan Sung. The Chinese-American tech executive posted on Twitter, “Very excited for our upcoming global product launch next week. Just a few days left.” The tweet goes on to pose a question to Twitteratis to make guesses about which product it might be.
While there are more than a dozen replies for that particular question, the general consensus seems to be that Xiaomi could launch the Redmi Note 6 Pro globally in the coming days. There are also other guesses, such as the Mi 8 Lite or Mi Mix 3; however, the Mi 8 Lite is set to be launched today and so it is unlikely that it is the product in question.
Now the Mi Mix 3, the premium smartphone with several top-of-the-line features, could be up for the global unveiling. The phone was launched in the company’s home country only a few weeks ago.
So, it remains to be seen what the Chinese company might introduce as a global product. Expect Xiaomi to have an update about this soon enough.