Prepare for the IBPS Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

QUANTITATIVE APTITUDE

1. What will come in the place of the question mark (?) in the following number series?

9 11 16 26 ? 69

(a) 40

(b) 41

(c) 42

(d) 43

(e) None of the other options

Ans: D

2. 5% of one number (X) is 25% more than another number (Y). If the difference between the numbers is 96 then find the value of X?

(a) 90

(b) 100

(c) 92

(d) 96

(e) None of the other options

Ans: B

3. Two pipes A and B can fill a tank in 16 hrs and 12 hrs respectively. The capacity of the tank is 240 litres. Both the pipes are opened simultaneously and closed after 2 hrs. How much more water (In Liters) needed to fill the tank?

(a) 100

(b) 170

(c) 70

(d) 190

(e) None of the other options

Ans: B

4. The simple interest on a certain sum at 15% per annum for 5 year is Rs1500 more to the simple interest on the same at 12% per annum for the same period. Find the sum-

(a) Rs. 12000

(b) Rs. 12500

(c) Rs. 8000

(d) Rs. 10000

(e) None of the other options

Ans: D

5. A dishonest vendor professes to sell fruits at the cost price but he uses a weight of 800 grams in lieu of 1 kg weight. Find his percentage gain.

(a) 22%

(b) 24%

(c) 25%

(d) 30%

(e) 20%

Ans: C

REASONING

6. In a certain code language, ‘ram played the cricket’ is written as ‘mb gv hu st’,‘played bat on ground’ is written as ‘tm hu da pu’, ‘on ram good behavior’ is written as ‘nh mk tm gv’, ‘ground goes the on’ is written as ‘da st rx tm’ (All codes are two letter codes only). In the given code language, what does the code ‘mk’ stand for?

(a) Either ‘ram’ or ‘the’

(b) cricket

(c) on

(d) Either ‘behaviour’ or ‘good’

(e) goes

Ans: D

7. Point B is 12 m South of Point A. Point C is 24 m East of Point B. Point D is 8 m South of Point C. Point D is 12 m East of Point E and Point F is 8 m North of Point E. Point H is 20 m North of Point D. Point G is midpoint of the line A to H. If a man has to travel to Point E from Point A (through these points by the shortest distance), which of the following points will be pass through first?

(a) Point C

(b) Point D

(c) Point F

(d) Point B

(e) None of the other options

Ans: D

8. Seven persons – A, B, C, D, E, F and G – are selling books in an order. A sells more books than G and D but less than E. C sells more books than F. D is not the third lowest person in the order. G or D is not the lowest person in the order. B is the second lowest person in the order. E does not sell the highest number of books. The Third lowest person sells 26 books and E sells 50 books. How many possible number of books are sold by C?

(a) 49

(b) 46

(c) 61

(d) 26

(e) None of the other options

Ans: C

9. E, F, G, H, I, J, K and L are sitting around a square table in such a way that four of them sit at four corners of the square while four sit in the middle of each of the four sides. The ones who sit at the four corners face the Centre, while those who sit in the middle of the sides face outside. E who faces the Centre sits third to the right of J. I, who faces the Centre, is not an immediate neighbor of J. Only one person sits between J and K. H sits second to right of F. F faces the Centre. G is not an immediate neighbor of E. Who sits second to the left of F?

(a) J

(b) E

(c) I

(d) L

(e) Cannot be determined

Ans: B

ENGLISH

10. Fill in the blanks with the most appropriate word that fits both the blanks

I. Boats take more time going against the ___ of the river.

II. She keeps herself abreast of ___ events.

(a) low

(b) latest

(c) water

(d) all

(e) current