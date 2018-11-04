Airport Authority of India (AAI) has released vacancies for 71 Junior Assistant (Fire Service) positions on Saturday, November 3rd. The position is only open for candidates domiciled from the states/UT of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Andaman and Nicobar, and Sikkim. All interested candidates can register and apply for the positions at AAI’s official website, aai.aero.

The application process for the vacancies will begin from Monday, November 5th, and the last day to apply for them is December 5th. The online remittance of the application fees via SBI MPOS also needs to be done within this time frame.

Interested candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 30 with relaxation in upper age limit to candidates from reserved categories according to the norms. Candidates must be at least 10th pass plus 3 years of Diploma in Mechanical/Automobile/Fire with minimum 50% marks OR 12th class pass with minimum 50% marks.

Apart from the above-mentioned minimum qualification, candidates must either possess a valid heavy vehicle driving license or medium vehicle license issued at least one year before the date of advertisement or light motor vehicle license issued at least two years before the date of advertisement.

Candidates who have computer science background, NCC B Certificate, experience in fire service, basic fire fighting training course via AAI or National Fire Service College will get additional weightage for any one of the above-mentioned skills.

Candidates must appear for a computer-based/online exam, physical measurement, and driving test as part of the recruitment process. Candidates who clear the online exam/computer-based exam will have to appear for the driving test, after which the physical measurement test will be done.

Candidates can apply for these positions by logging in to the AAI official website, and click on Careers link on the home page from November 5th. Candidates can access the official notification in this link.