Another teaser for the upcoming Jawa motorcycle is here. With just about 10 days remaining before the iconic motorcycle brand makes its comeback here in India, the company has released a new teaser on their social media accounts. Jawa needs no introduction for motorcycling enthusiasts; however, for the uninitiated, Jawa has more than a legacy in the country with its iconic motorcycles from the 1970s.

The video teaser released by the company showcases various design styles that the upcoming bikes could follow. One of the bikes showcased looks like the initial sketch of the roadster while another seems like the same bike in production guise. Interestingly, the design cues of the latter are very similar to that of the pre-production prototype spotted a few days back, says Autocar India in a report.

We've heard all your questions & now is the time to get all the answers! 10 lucky winners can win a chance to attend the grand unveil event on 15.11.18! Follow us on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter and get ready for the #JawaChallenge starting tomorrow! #jawa #jawamotorcycles pic.twitter.com/yWLoih4g8P — Jawa Motorcycles (@jawamotorcycles) October 31, 2018

There are two motorcycles sketches that follow – one is a scrambler/adventure tourer and the next one is a bobber. Jawa has been largely rumoured to showcase three products in Mumbai on November 15th, 2018, and this tease video seemingly confirms this.

Now coming to the sketch seen in the video, the new motorcycle looks more of an adventure tourer. One can notice that the bike is kind of reminiscent of the Royal Enfield Himalayan. The bike features, a large-spoke front wheel, a raised handlebar, a high-mounted fender and a tall windscreen. Other visible details include a flat saddle, a high-set under-seat exhaust muffler, high ground clearance, monoshock, a rear disc brake and a longer swingarm.

The third sketch teased by Jawa is that of a bobber, which is a segment of motorcycles that was been revived a few years back and has been gaining popularity in global markets. Though no such motorcycle is available in India under the sub 300cc segment, this could very well be the segment first.

All the three Jawa offerings are believe to be powered by a 293cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor producing 27hp and 28Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The Jawa engine has been developed from Mojo’s existing 300cc mill as Jawa has partnered with Mahindra Group to revive this motorcycle here. Notably the motor will also be BS-VI-ready.

While all three of the new Jawa bikes will be showcased on November 15th, it is likely that a Jawa roadster will go on sale first, while the other two offerings could be launched in a phased manner. Given the simpler components used on the Jawa roadster, expect it to be priced competitively.