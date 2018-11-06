A new family-oriented 125cc scooter was introduced by Yamaha in the Indonesian market. The Free Go scooter comes loaded with several convenience features that give it the edge over its competition. Notable features of the Yamaha Free Go include a large luggage trunk of 25 liters, external fuel-filler cap positioned below the handlebar, LED headlight setup along with hazard light switch and a Stop & Start System that boosts fuel economy.

The Yamaha Free Go is offer in three variants. There is a standard model as well as a Free Go S variant and a Free Go S ABS model. The top-end offerings are equipped with additional features such as a stop-start system, smart key and ABS.

As for the pricing, the standard two-wheeler retails for 1,85,00,000 rupiah, which is roughly Rs 89,488 on conversion, while the top-spec Free Go S (ABS) has been priced at 2,25,00,000 rupiah (Rs 1.09 lakh). The new scooter is powered by the Yamaha’s Blue Core 125cc engine, which produces 9.4hp and 9.5Nm of torque.

Moreover, the scooter is available in a variety of colour options. While the standard model comes in Matte Black, Metallic Red, Metallic Blue and Metallic White, the FreeGo S and S-ABS are available in two colours: Matte Red and Matte Gray.

Although there is no word on an India launch of the Yamaha Free Go, it would certainly make for a good offering for the Indian market considering its family-oriented features and the growing 125cc scooter segment in India.

To recall, in the last couple of months the Honda Grazia, TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki’s Access 125 and, more recently, Hero MotoCorp’s Destini 125 were all launched only months apart.