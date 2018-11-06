It seems that the next premium smartphone that is looking to do away with the traditional sensor, for an in-display scanner, will be the Samsung Galaxy S10. The South Korean company has long been rumoured to integrate an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor into its upcoming Galaxy S10 device. Now, a leak from a popular tipster seems to lend more weight to that claim.

Twitter-based tipster Ice Universe has said that Samsung is letting go of its iris scanning technology and is integrating the ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner in the Galaxy S10. The new ultrasonic sensor is said to be much better than the current optical solutions in the market. Samsung is likely to introduce many significant changes with the Galaxy S10, given that 2019 marks the ‘S’ series’ decade anniversary.

Yes, the S10 cancels the iris sensor and the ultrasonic fingerprint is enough to replace it. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 2, 2018

The tipster also notes that the new ultrasound screen fingerprint technology will be Samsung exclusive, at least for the first half of 2019, after which other OEMs will get a chance to integrate it in their devices as well.

The ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor will apparently be from Qualcomm. It is touted to be much faster than the current optical solutions in the market, and it is said to have a larger recognition area as well. The ultrasonic sensor can recognise the user’s fingerprint in 30 percent of the screen area, for a lower filure rate.

Based on the available information so far, the Galaxy S10 is slated to release sometime early next year, and is expected to come in three variants. While the top two variants will integrate an ultrasonic fingerprint reader, the cheaper variant is expected to ship with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor or a side-mounted sensor.

Citing earlier reports, NDTV Gadgets said that two of the Samsung Galaxy S10 variants will sport 5.8-inch display panels, and the other one will get a 6.44-inch panel. A report had suggested that the display in one of the variants will feature a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio.