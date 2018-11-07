Lucknow University has released the undergraduate semester examination admit cards on Tuesday, November 6th. The Lucknow University UG semester examination are scheduled to be held in the months of November and December. All students who are appearing for the examination can download the admit card at luonline.in.

Lucknow University also released the time-table for the multiple examination scheduled for November and December including the UG examination. Direct link for all the schedule released since November 3rd is as follows:

Here is how to download Lucknow Uni PG Semester admit card: