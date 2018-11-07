Lucknow University UG Nov-Dec Semester admit cards released; check at luonline.in
Students can also access the examination timetable at the lkouniv.ac.in
Lucknow University has released the undergraduate semester examination admit cards on Tuesday, November 6th. The Lucknow University UG semester examination are scheduled to be held in the months of November and December. All students who are appearing for the examination can download the admit card at luonline.in.
Lucknow University also released the time-table for the multiple examination scheduled for November and December including the UG examination. Direct link for all the schedule released since November 3rd is as follows:
- UG Semester Exam November-December
- BUMS Exam Schedule
- Master in Public Health/MSc Nutrition and Health Semester I and III
- MBA/BBA Semester Exam
- PG Semester Exam (Commerce)
- PG Semester Exam (Science)
- PG Semester Exam (Arts)
- PG Semester Exam (Law)
- Faculty of Education Exam
Here is how to download Lucknow Uni PG Semester admit card:
- Visit the Lucknow University website for admit card.
- Click on the ‘Admit Card’ button.
- Enter the Form Number and Captcha code.
- The admit card will the displayed which can be printed out.