In a completely unexpected collaboration with DC Comics, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds commonly, also famously known as PUBG, is all set to bring ‘Joker and Harley Quinn’ characters. In fact in the latest upgrade for the game, PUBG has announced the DC Comics based characters and now users can choose to play as Joker and Harley Quinn.

As can be seen from the trailer clip shared by PUBG on Twitter, the two new characters are drawn from Joker played by Jared Leto and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn from the movie Suicide Squad. As per the latest report by NDTV Gadgets, Warner Bros. and PUBG parent company Bluehole have entered a partnership agreement and as a result the new theme is part of the deal.

"Ok, honey. It's me and you."



Live on and play as two of your favorite Suicide Squad heroes, the Joker and Harley Quinn. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/NWZhXaPBMz — PUBG (@PUBG) November 6, 2018

As far as the attention to the details goes PUBG has got several visual elements spot on. For the Joker gets light green-coloured hair, white full-face make-up, and even the ‘Damaged’ tattoo on his forehead. Quinn, on the other hand, is carrying the infamous baseball bat with the ‘Good Night’ inscription, wearing the choker that carries the word ‘Puddin’, the red-white t-shirt that reads ‘Daddy’s Lil Monster’, tall white boots and fish-net stockings, and sporting the instantly-recognisable three-tone hair colour.

There’s no word on when these two new Suicide Squad skins will be available in PUBG, except a ‘coming soon’, and whether more characters from the film will be included at a later point. Notably this theme is currently is not teased for the mobile version. Besides, earlier on Monday, Microsoft had teased ‘big PUBG news’ for its November 10 ‘X018’ Xbox One event. It remains to be seen if this was it or if there’s more on the way.