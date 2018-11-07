All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has released the admit card for the entrance exam for the postgraduate courses for the January 2019 session. The admit cards were scheduled to be released on November 5th but were released today, November 7th. All candidates who have registered to participate in the exam can download their admit cards at the official website, aiimsexams.org

The entrance exam for AIIMS January 2019 session PG courses (MD, MS, and MDS) is scheduled to be conducted on November 18th. The medical courses entrance exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the dental courses entrance exam from 9 am to 10:30 am. The registration process for the exam was done from August 31st to September 20th, 2018.

Here is how to download the AIIMS PG entrance exam admit card:

Click on the direct link to access the candidate log-in page. Enter the Application ID, Password, and Captcha code and click on ‘Login’. The admit card can be accessed which can be downloaded and printed out.

AIIMS is conducting the entrance exam for PG courses that will be imparted at seven AIIMS Institutions i.e. New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur, and Rishikesh for January 2019 session.