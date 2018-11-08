Osmania University has released results for the Master of Pharmacy or M. Pharmacy (CBCS, PCI and Non-CBCS) exam 2018 held in August this year. The University has also released B.Ed. results for the exams held in March and May 2018. Students who appeared for the B.Ed. and M.Pharmacy exams this year can now check their results on the official website of Osmania University.

The B.Ed. results released include those of the May 2018 B.Ed. exam, the B.Ed. 3rd Round Methodology Match 2018 exam, and the B.Ed. Distance Mode May 2018 exam. Candidates must key in their 12-digit hall ticket number in order to access their Osmania University results online.

Here are the direct links to the Osmania University results 2018

Alternatively, click on this direct link to access all the Osmania University results.