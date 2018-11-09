Name changes are common in history. It’s mostly names of towns and cities that are changed, some minor changes – Bombay to Mumbai, Poona to Pune – others more – the recent name changes of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Faizabad to Ayodhya. While the world debates what’s in a name, take our quiz on name changes to test yourself on colleges, stadia, cities, countries and even films that had different names earlier.

