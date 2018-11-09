Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of Combined Defense Service (I) 2018 today, November 9th. A total of 100 candidates have been recommended for 100 vacancies of which 60 are for Indian Military Academy, 33 are for Indian Naval Academy, and 7 are for Air Force Academy.

Candidates who had appeared for the SSB interview as part of the CDS (I) 2018 recruitment process can check the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in, for the final result. The write up for the result stated that verification of date of birth and educational qualification is still under process at Army Headquarters and thus the recommendation is provisional in nature.

The candidates can access the list of candidates selected and recommended for an appointment at the direct link. Alternatively, candidates can go to the website, upsc.gov.in, and click on the link for the CDS (I) 2018 result under ‘What’s New’ section.

The vacancies are for Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive (General Service), and for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad. The write up also stated that the Commission had recommended 2778, 1720 and 623 as qualified in the written test for admission. The number of candidates finally qualified are those after SSB test conducted by Army Head Quarters.