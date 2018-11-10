The Agricultural Scientist Recruitment Board (ASRB) has started the application process for the ICAR NET-II 2018 examination from Friday, November 9th. All interested candidates can apply at the officail website, asrb.org.in, and the last day to apply for the same is November 29th. The notification for the ASRB NET-II was released on October 26th.

The ICAR NET-II examination is scheduled to be conducted from December 27th to December 31st. The notification states that the examination schedule might be extended to January depending on the number of applicants. The exam will be done in an online mode and will be conducted at 34 centres throughout the country.

Candidates interested in applying for the ASRB ICAR NET-II 2018 should be above the age of 21 and should have a master’s degree in the concerned subject. The syllabus for the NET-II 2018 exam can be accessed in this link.

Here is how to apply for the ASRB ICAR NET-II 2018 examination:

Click on the direct link to access the ICAR NET-II 2018 registration page. Candidates are recommended to disable the pop-up blocker on their browser Click on ‘New Registration?’ button. Fill the registration details and get the registration number. Enter the registration number at the application page with date of birth and log in. Fulfill the remaining application process and upload the photograph and the signature, and pay the application fees Submit the application and print out the application for future reference.

ASRB conducts the NET examination to determine the eligibility for the position of Lecturer/Assistant Professor in the state-run agricultural universities and other agricultural universities. Candidates who qualify in the exam can apply for the above positions at agricultural universities.

Candidates can access the official notification to get more information on eligibility, exam centres, approved disciplines and their eligibility qualification, important dates, application process among other information in this link.