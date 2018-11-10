Following a series of reports about faulty screens on iPhone X, Apple has finally acknowledged the issue with its products. Apple accepted that ‘some’ of its iPhone X units had faulty screen setup. The product screen doesn’t respond or responds intermittently when touched, a Hindustan Times report says.

Apart from the iPhone, the American tech giant also said a “limited number” of 13-inch MacBook Pros have “an issue that may result in data loss and failure of the drive.” The laptops were sold from June 2017 to June 2018 with 128GB or 256GB of storage and no Touch Bar, Apple said in a note to customers. The company recommends affected users to have their laptops “serviced as soon as possible.”

This is extremely unlike what Apple products are known for. Moreover, Apple didn’t respond for quite some time when users initially started reporting about faulty screens few months ago. In the case of the iPhone X, Apple is offering free screen replacements for the faulty devices, while it is offering free repairs for the MacBook Pros.

It must be recalled that iPhone X was discontinued this September following the launch of new iPhone series devices. And the company also recently released new range of iPads and MacBook end of last month.