Online applications process for the Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST) 2019 finally began after multiple postponements today, November 10th. All interested candidates can apply at jest.org.in. Registration for JEST 2019 will run up to December 15, 2018 and the exam is scheduled for February 17th, 2019.

The JEST application, which is recognized by the Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB) as a National Eligibility Test (NET), was supposed to begin on November 1st but was postponed to November 8th but finally the application process began today.

The exam is for those who want to pursue a PhD or integrated PhD in Physics, Theoretical Computer Science, Neuroscience or Computational Biology at one of the many participating institutes, which include TIFR, IISER, IISc, HBNI, Bose Institute, and ICTS.

Each participating institute may have their own eligibility criteria, which can be checked here, and the JEST 2019 exam will be held in exam centres across India. For the full list of JEST 2019 exam centres, click on this direct link. For the list of participating institutes, click on this direct link.

Here is how to apply for the JEST 2019: