UN World Food Programme, Alibaba Group form strategic partnership to eliminate hunger

United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group have formed a strategic partnership to support efforts eliminate hunger globally by 2030.

The agreement was signed at Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou, China.

Alibaba will lend its cutting-edge technology and resources to support digital transformation of WFP’s operations.

The agreement also aims to boost efficiency of interventions and shorten emergency response times.

RBI plans ombudsman for digital payments

The Reserve Bank of India is likely to establish an ombudsman for digital payments by March 2019.

The aim is to take the load off the banking ombudsman, which is currently handling a large number of such complaints.

RBI is in the process of creating a scheme for establishing offices across the country for the digital payments ombudsman.

Meghalaya announces Rs. 378 crore investment in Aqua Mission 2.0

The Meghalaya Government announced Rs378 crore investment in the second phase of the State’s flagship aquaculture mission.

The mission’s aim is to reduce fish imports into the state.

Meghalaya State Aqua Mission 2.0 was announced by Fisheries Minister Comingone Ymbon at the 5th state aqua festival held in Shillong.

RBI relaxes ECB norms for infrastructure companies

The Reserve Bank has liberalised the norms governing foreign borrowings (also known as external commercial borrowings or ECBs) for infrastructure creation.

The move has been made in consultation with the Government.

The minimum average maturity requirement for ECBs in the infrastructure space raised by eligible borrowers has been reduced to three years from the earlier five years.

Additionally, the average maturity requirement for mandatory hedging has been reduced to five years from the earlier ten years.

K9 Vajra, M777 Howitzer guns inducted into Indian Army

New artillery guns and equipment have been inducted into the Indian Army, including K9 Vajra and M777 howitzers, at Deolali artillery centre in Nashik, Maharashtra.

The M777 American Ultra Light Howitzers and the K-9 Vajra guns have a range of 30 km.

They can be moved to a specified location using helicopters and service aircraft.

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2018 makes it to Guinness Book of World Records

Ayodhya Deepostav 2018, an event organised to mark the Diwali celebrations in the town of Ayodhya, has entered the Guinness Book of World Records.

The record was set when more than three lakh clay lamps were illuminated at Ram Ki Paidi on Chhoti Diwali as part of Deepotsava.

A Guinness Book of World Records certificate was issued to the UP government’s tourism department and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Avadh University, Faizabad.

Ladakh restoration project wins UNESCO award

The restoration project of an aristocratic house which was in a state of partial ruin in Ladakh has won an UNESCO Asia-Pacific award for conservation.

The Ladakh project won the Award of Distinction under the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation.

More on Current Affairs

To stay up to date with current affairs and to test your general knowledge, check out our latest Current Affairs quiz.