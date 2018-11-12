Samsung’s budget Galaxy smartphone, the Galaxy J4 Core, is official. This is Samsung’s second Android Go-powered model and it has been formally listed with all its key specifications. Despite being a budget phone, it sports a 6-inch HD+ display and features a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Samsung’s Galaxy J2 Core was the first Galaxy model to be part of Google’s Android Go programme and the budget offering came with Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) out of the box.

Price and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy J4 Core are yet to be revealed, however. The latest information has entered the public domain via a listing on the Samsung Mobile Press website confirming its existence as well as highlighting all its key specifications. The online listing also shows official renders of the handset.

The price of the Galaxy J4 Core is still a mystery, but for the sake of comparison Samsung had launched the Galaxy J2 Core in India with a price tag of Rs. 6,190. So it may be reasonable to expect the J4 Core to be priced below the 10k mark.

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core specifications

As mentioned before, the Samsung Galaxy J4 Core runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and features a 6-inch HD+ TFT LCD panel. Under the hood, there is a quad-core SoC clocked at 1.4GHz, coupled with 1GB of RAM. The smartphone flaunts an 8-megapixel camera at the back and a 5-megapixel camera at the front. There is also an LED flash available on the front and back to help capture shots in a dark environment.

Samsung has provided 16GB of onboard storage on the Galaxy J4 Core that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,300mAh battery.