Railway Protection Force (RPF) 2018 recruitment for Constables and Sub-Inspectors Computer-Based Test dates have been released. The press release which was released today says that the CBT for the recruitment of 8619 constables and 1120 SIs will be conducted from December 19th. All the candidates will be informed of the exact date of the exam by November 16th via email.

The press release said that the CBT will be conducted group-wise simultaneously for all the six groups one by one in the following order:

1. Group E: NF Railway

2. Group F: RPSF

3. Group A: S Railway, SW Railway and SC Railway

4. Group B: C Railway, W Railway, WC Railway and SEC Railway

5. Group C: E Railway, EC Railway, SE Railway and ECo Railway

6. Group D: N Railway, NE Railway, NW Railway and NC Railway

Apart from sending the individual exam dates on their emails to the candidates, the board will also release the detailed exam dates on the website after November 16th. The e-call letter or admit cards will be available for the Group E candidates from December 9th i.e. around 10 days before the exam. All the call letters are expected to be available 10 days before the scheduled exam.

The notification for the recruitment was released on June 1st and the application process started on the same day and continued on until June 30th. The recruitment process, apart from the CBT, will involve a round each for Physical Endurance Test and Physical Measurement Test, and document verification before final recruitment.

The press release stated that all the candidates have been allocated test centres within 200 kilometres of their home district. RRB