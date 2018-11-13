For the first time ever, Xiaomi’s Black Shark gaming smartphone is all set to debut in Europe. Starting on November 16th, the Chinese gaming device dubbed Black Shark will be available in the European market. As much as it might delight mobile gamers in Europe, this news comes as quite a surprise as the phone was until now available exclusively for the China market.

In terms of what the gaming phone has to offer, the biggest highlights of the Xiaomi Black Shark include a detachable Gamepad, a Snapdragon 845 SoC, a green and black coloured design, 8GB of RAM, and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut support with the display. Also, the company claims that it is the world’s first liquid-cooled gaming phone.

Apart from that, to celebrate the global availability of the Black Shark smartphone, the company has certain pre-order discounts and gift cards lined up, in what it called the Black Shark Lootbox Challenge. The company will also be giving away free Xiaomi Black Shark smartphones to lucky winners, according to a report by NDTV Gadgets.

As one might recall, the Black Shark Helo, the second generation device of the gaming smartphone, was launched only recently (at the end of October 2018). However, there is no clear indication on whether this new phone will be launched in Europe too. As for the European pricing, that remains unclear at the moment.

Black Shark specifications

This is a dual-SIM (Nano) phone and runs Android Oreo. It sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 403ppi. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with an Adreno 630 GPU, 6GB/ 8GB of RAM, and 64GB/ 128GB of internal storage. Storage is not expandable.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Black Shark bears a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensor. On the front, the gaming phone sports a 20-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. There is a non-removable 4,000mAh battery under the hood.