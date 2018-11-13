Samsung has been tipped to launch quad rear camera Galaxy A9 in India this month by industry sources. The news was reported by NDTV Gadgets citing IANS reports. The smartphone is likely to be launched in two variants in the country, one the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model, and the other an 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. Both handsets will get internal storage expandable by up to 512GB.

The report goes on to mention that the price in India is likely to start from Rs. 39,000 and it will be priced aggressively to take on the leader, the OnePlus 6T. However, it must be noted that the pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy A9 is mere speculation and Samsung hasn’t confirmed or revealed any details on that front.

As reported earlier, Samsung globally launched the Galaxy A9 in Malaysia last month, with a global price staring price of EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 51,300) and GBP 549 (roughly Rs. 53,700). It will be made available from November in Bubblegum Pink, Caviar Black, and Lemonade Blue colour variants, with the first and last featuring a gradient pattern.

Samsung Galaxy A9 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A9 features a large 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and Super AMOLED panel. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, with four cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four cores clocked at 1.8GHz. This is coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

The highlight of the phone, the quadruple rear camera setup, features a 24-megapixel primary camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree lens and finally, a 5-megapixel depth camera. In low-light conditions, the main camera uses pixel binning to combine four pixels into one, the company says.

On the front, the Samsung Galaxy A9 sports a 24-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture. It also comes with Face Unlock technology, apart from Bixby assistant and Samsung Pay. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel and is powered by a 3,800mAh battery, complete with fast charging.