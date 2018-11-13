Prepare for the SBI PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

English

1. Fill in the blanks with the appropriate option.

While other _______ market currencies like Russian rouble and Brazilian real are down more than 20 percent, the rupee is lower by just 6 percent?

(A) emerging

(B) on-going

(C) suiting

(D) menacing

(E) No correction required

Ans: A

2. Which option should replace the bolded phrase to make the sentence grammatically correct?

Each individual knows how to protected on own life and it should be left to his discretion.

(A) Protected by own

(B) Protect by own

(C) Protect his own

(D) Protected his own

(E) No correction required

Ans: C

Quantitative aptitude

3. What should come in the place of missing number?

6 ; 14 ; 8 ; 9 ; 14.5 ; 30 ; ?

(A) 72

(B) 73

(C) 74

(D) 75

(E) 76

Ans: D

4. 14.7441/34 x 12 = ? x 9 x 110

(A) 420

(B) 280

(C) 590

(D) 350

(E) 220

Ans: B

5. Ratio between heights of two cylinders is 3:5. Their volumes are in the ratio of 27:80. Find the ratio between their radii?

(A) 1/2

(B) 2/3

(C) 3/4

(D) 4/5

(E) None of the options

Ans: C

6. A sum of Rs. 91,000 is borrowed at 20% per annum compounded annually. If the amount is to be paid in 2 years, the amount will be?

(A) Rs. 120,000

(B) Rs. 125,760

(C) Rs. 127,526

(D) Rs. 131,040

(E) Rs. 134,034

Ans: D

7. A, B, and C start a business and invested in the ratio of 3:4:5. After 4 months, A withdrew 1/12th amount of what B and C invested. If the annual income was 9200, then what was the share of B?

(A) 3280

(B) 3480

(C) 3680

(D) 3880

(E) 4080

Ans: C

Logical reasoning

8. In a certain code ‘green grass everywhere’ is written as ‘dik pa sok’ and ‘cow eats grass’ is written as ‘nok ta pa’. How is ‘cow’ written in the code?

(A) nok

(B) ta

(C) nok or ta

(D) Data inadequate

(E) None of the other options

Ans: C

9. D is mother of E who is the sister of F. A is the father of C. B is wife of A. F is son of C. How is E rated to A?

(A) Son

(B) Grandson

(C) Granddaughter

(D) Daughter

(E) None of the options

Ans: C

10. Rahul starts running from point A and runs 15 km towards south. He takes a left turn and runs 20 km. Now he runs 9 km after taking a right turn. He finally takes a right turn and runs 20 km and stops at point B. Towards which direction was Rahul moving before he stopped at point B?

(A) North

(B) East

(C) West

(D) South

(E) Northwest