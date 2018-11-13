UPSC IFS 2018 Main exam admit card issued; download at upsconline.nic.in
The UPSC will conduct the IFS 2018 Main exam on December 1st in two sessions.
The Union Public Service Exam (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) 2018 Main examination today, November 13th. Candidates who have cleared the Preliminary exam and have registered to appear for the Main exam can check the UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, to download the admit card.
UPSC will conduct the IFS 2018 Main examination from December 1st and will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.
The subjects that are included in syllabus include English, General Awareness, Physics, Botany, Statistics, Mathematics, Zoology, Chemistry, Agriculture, Geology, Forestry, Veterinary Science, Animal Husbandry, and Engineering.
Here is how to download IFS 2018 Main exam admit card:
- Visit the UPSC’s official website.
- Click on the link for UPSC Indian Forest Service 2018 Main exam admit card link under ‘What’s New’ section.
- Click on ‘Click here’ under ‘Link’ column.
- Click on ‘Download’ against Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination.
- Click on ‘Click here’ under download admit card column.
- Read the instructions carefully and click on ‘Yes.
- Search your admit card based on Registration Number or Roll Number.
- Fill in the details.
- The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.