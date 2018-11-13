The Union Public Service Exam (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) 2018 Main examination today, November 13th. Candidates who have cleared the Preliminary exam and have registered to appear for the Main exam can check the UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, to download the admit card.

UPSC will conduct the IFS 2018 Main examination from December 1st and will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The subjects that are included in syllabus include English, General Awareness, Physics, Botany, Statistics, Mathematics, Zoology, Chemistry, Agriculture, Geology, Forestry, Veterinary Science, Animal Husbandry, and Engineering.

Here is how to download IFS 2018 Main exam admit card: