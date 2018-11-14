Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) released the answer keys to the exam conducted for the recruitment of LDC positions today, November 14th. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the answer keys along with the question paper at the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The website is facing some downtime and candidates are suggested to be patient and look for the answer keys after some time.

The candidates can also raise objection against the answer if any on or before November 17th. The detailed process of raising the objection can be accessed in the official website.

Here is how to check the RSMSSB LDC exam answer keys:

Visit the official website for RSMSSB. Click on the link for the LDC exam answer keys on the home page. A PDF file will open displaying the answer keys which can be printed out and downloaded.

RSMSSB is conducting the exam for the recruitment of 11,255 positions of which 10,917 posts of LDC/Junior Assistant, 329 positions of Clerk Grade-II (Govt Secretariat), and 9 positions of Clerk Grade-II (RPSC).