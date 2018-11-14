Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the tentative answer keys for the preliminary examination for the Group II Service recruitment. The candidates who have appeared for the Combined Civil Services Exam - II (Group II Services) preliminary examination can check the answer keys at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The answer keys were released today, November 14th, by the TNPSC for all the papers which include General Tamil, General English, and General Studies. The examination for these papers were conducted on November 11th. The answer keys are tentative in nature and final answer keys will be released after taking into account the objections.

Candidates can also raise objections against the answers in the keys. The objections must be submitted online on or before November 21st. Any objection sent by via post or email will not be entertained. Candidates can click on this link to submit objection to the answers.

Here is how to check the TNPSC Group II Answer keys: