Prepare for the SSC CGL exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SSC CGL exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SSC CGL exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Logical reasoning

1. In the following question, select the related word from the given alternatives.

Banana : Fruit : : Ginger : ?

(A) Root

(B) Fruit

(C) Flower

(D) Stem

Ans: D

2. Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

I. Waste

II. Wrong

III. Witty

IV. Worcester

V. Warlike

(A) 51324

(B) 13452

(C) 51342

(D) 15342

Ans: C

3. In a row of people Manu is 7th from bottom end of row. Shrey is 10 ranks above Manu. If Shrey is 8th from top end, then how many people are there in this row?

(A) 25

(B) 26

(C) 24

(D) 23

Ans: C

General awareness

4. Which article was referred to as the ‘the heart and soul’ of the constitution by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar?

(A) Article 4

(B) Article 32

(C) Article 28

(D) Article 23

Ans: B

5. Why does Western Ghats and Eastern Ghats both receive sufficient rainfall but Deccan Plateau receives scanty rainfall?

(A) It is a rain shadow area

(B) It is located parallel to wind direction

(C) It is away from the coast

(D) Rain bearing clouds are absent

Ans: A

6. What is a plant cell wall mainly composed of?

(A) Lipids

(B) Vitamin

(C) Cellulose

(D) Protein

Ans: C

Quantitative aptitude

7. 2 men or 3 women can complete a job in 96 days. Then 6 men and 7 women will complete the same job in how many days?

(A) 18

(B) 27

(C) 20

(D) 24

Ans: A

8. The marked price of an article is 40% more than its cost price. If 15% discount is given on the marked price, then what will be the profit percentage?

(A) 25

(B) 15

(C) 21

(D) 19

Ans: D

9. A person lent certain sum of money at 10% per annum simple interest. In 20 years the interest amounted to Rs 500 more than the sum lent. What was the sum lent (in Rs)?

(A) 200

(B) 500

(C) 1000

(D) 250

Ans: B

English

10. In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select ‘No Error’.

If she was marrying Mr. Gupta (1)/ she would have been (2)/ recognized as Mrs. Gupta. (3)/ No Error (4)

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4