Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has issued admit card for the postgraduate entrance exam for January 2019 session today, November 14th. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the MD/MS and DM/MCh January 2019 session entrance examination can download the admit card at jipmer.edu.in.

JIPMER is scheduled to conduct the entrance exam on December 2nd for both the courses. The entrance exam for the MD/MS course will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and for the DM/MCh course from 3 pm to 4:30 pm. The merit list for both the exams is expected to be released before December 12th.

The JIPMER entrance exam for January 2019 session will be conducted for 30 seats for DM course, 21 seats for MCh, and 100 seats for MD/MS courses. The counselling process for the MD/MS courses will begin from December 19th and will be done in three rounds.

Here is how to download JIPMER PG entrance exam admit card:

Visit the official site for JIPMER. Click on the link to download the admit card for MD/MS exam or DM/MCh exam, whichever applicable. Enter the User ID and Password and click on Login. The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

Candidates can also take mock test by click on this link and entering the user name and password. As reported earlier, JIPMER will be conducting the MBBS 2019 entrance exam on June 2nd, 2019. The registration for the 2019 MBBS entrance exam will begin on March 6th next year and the last date to apply will be April 12th.