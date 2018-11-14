Royal Enfield kicked off their India launch in Goa today at 6:30 pm where it launched the 650 Twins. The event was live streamed on their Facebook page. The bike was first unveiled in California which was reported earlier. Hence, details of the bike, its engine and everything else was already known to the public except the price.

So at the India launch event, what everyone was eagerly waiting for was the pricing for these two amazing machines. To everyone’s delight, Royal Enfield surprised the industry with astonishingly unbelievable price tags for both the bikes. The Interceptor 650 base variant, that is the standard model, has been priced at Rs. 2.5 lakhs while the Continental GT 650 standard variant retails for Rs. 2.65 lakh.

The wait is finally over. The highly anticipated #RoyalEnfieldTwins are now in India with prices starting at INR 2,50,000 (Ex-showroom) for the #InterceptorINT650 and INR 2,65,000 (Ex-showroom) for the #ContinentalGT650

Bookings now open on https://t.co/R67QA18Kct. #PickYourPlay pic.twitter.com/FXJYU5alHT — Royal Enfield (@royalenfield) November 14, 2018

A 650cc motorcycle that comes with all-new air/oil-cooled twin cylinder engine with fuel injection being priced at such competitive prices is surely industry first. That aside, RE motorcycles already have a cult following in India and this pricing is only to going increase that further.

Both the 650cc bikes are being offered in three models that is a Standard variant, a Custom variant and lastly a Chrome variant. The Chrome variant is the most expensive one set at Rs. 2.7 lakh for the Interceptor 650 while the Custom model is priced on the expensive side for Continental GT at Rs. 2.72 lakh.

Note that all prices mentioned are ex showroom prices and on road prices will differ based on individual states.