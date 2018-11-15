After more than a month following the launch of its Pixel 3 smartphones, Google has finally begun rolling out its most awaited camera feature. Dubbed Night Sight, it is now available for the Pixel, Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 smartphones. The feature is the highlight of the Google Camera app, which is available on the Google Play store.

The new feature promises much better low-light photographs using a combination of computational photography and machine learning. As one might recall that Google had first showcased the feature during the launch of the Pixel 3 smartphone in New York this October.

Speaking of performance, a popular online gadget reviewer, Marquees Brownlee, shared his experience using the new Night Sight Google camera feature. Brownlee tweeted saying, “Google has let me test the official build of Night Sight on Pixel for last week and dear God it’s basically magic.” He also shared several picturesque images along with the tweet.

Google has let me test the official build of Night Sight on Pixel for last week and dear God it's basically magic. pic.twitter.com/K8zPWP9KOn — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) November 14, 2018

Apart from that, an NDTV report citing XDA Developers says that a Google Camera port with Night Sight mode has now been developed for the Poco F1 and Mi 8 devices. The port is designed to work on Android Pie ROMs as well as MIUI Android Pie Beta ROMs.

Enhanced camera features are quite a big deal in the premium smartphone sphere and manufacturers have been trying hard to up the ante with newer upgrades. In fact, OnePlus had released their own low-light shooting mode called Nightscape with the OnePlus 6T recently.