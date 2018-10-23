OnePlus is putting its best foot forward in the face of unforeseen circumstances with respect to the OnePlus 6T launch. The Chinese brand recently had to rescheduled its launch event to avoid clashing with Apple’s. But that just gives the company more opportunity to tease details of the upcoming OnePlus 6T. CEO Pete Lau has shared the first official camera sample take with the OnePlus 6T’s camera.

Ahead of the OnePlus 6T launch event, now set for October 29th, Lau has teased an image captured by the flagship’s camera in low-light. As is well known, the upcoming OnePlus handset is a mid-year update and will be upgraded with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor and waterdrop-style display notch. With the launch only days away, the new teaser is a subtle hint to what we can expect in terms of the OnePlus 6T’s camera performance.

The teaser appeared on Chinese microblogging site Weibo and was spotted by NDTV Gadgets. The image itself shows a good amount of detail and vivid colours of the night sky. But what’s interesting is that the image comes with the caption that is roughly translated in into English as “comes with filter”.

The OnePlus 6T will be unveiled in New York on October 29th, followed by an official launch here in India a day later.