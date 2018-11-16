All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) will be conducting the registration process for the MBBS entrance exam in two stage from this year. The first stage or what is called the Basic Registration stage will include uploading basic information and photograph of the candidate without paying any application fees. The basic registration process is expected to begin soon.

According to a notification released by the AIIMS, the basic stage is introduced so that they can be screened by the institution and candidates can be notified of any anomaly. The one-stage registration process did not give the opportunity. There was no way for candidates to correct it later which used to put undue pressure on them and some applications used to get rejected.

The Basic Registration is happening almost 6 months before the actual exam. Once the process of basic registration is over, the institution will begin screening the applications. The Basic Registration was expected to begin in the second week of November but it has not begun yet. It is expected that the registration link will be activated within the next 1-3 days.