Allahabad High Court releases 3,495 Category C, D vacancies; apply from December 6th
The Allahabad High Court vacancies include Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Paid Apprentices, Drivers among others.
Allahabad High Court has released a notice on November 15th inviting applications for 3495 Group C and D vacancies. The positions include Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Paid Apprentices, Drivers, Tube well Operator-cum-Electrician, Peon among others.
The application process for these positions will start on December 6th and the last day to apply will be December 26th.
The details of the positions are as follows:
Allahabad High Court vacancies 2018
|Name of the position
|Number of Vacancies
|Educational Qualification
|Age
|Stenographer Grade-III
|412
|Graduation with Diploma or Certificate in Stenography along with CCC Certificate issued by DOEACC Society
|18-40 (with relaxation for the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories)
| i. Junior Assistant
(Various comparable
posts)
ii. Paid Apprentices
|1484
|Intermediate with CCC Certificate issued by DOEACC society and 25/30 words per minutes for Hindi/English Typewriting on Computer
|18-40 (with relaxation for the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories)
|Drivers (Driver Category 'C' Grade-IV)
|40
|High School along with Driving License to drive a four wheeler for a period not less than 3 years
|18-40 (with relaxation for the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories)
|Tube well Operator- cum-Electrician
|1559
|Junior High School with Diploma or certificate course from Industrial Training Institute
|18-40 (with relaxation for the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories)
|Process Server
|Process Server must have passed High School
|18-40 (with relaxation for the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories)
|Orderly/ Peon/ Office Peon/ Farrash
|Junior High School
|18-40 (with relaxation for the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories)
|Chowkidar/Waterman/ Sweeper/ Mali/Coolie/ Bhisti/ Liftman
|Junior High School
|18-40 (with relaxation for the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories)
|Sweeper-cum-Farrash
|Class VI
|18-40 (with relaxation for the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories)
The candidates have to go through two stages of recruitment process which will involve. The first stage will involve offline OMR-based written exam. The second stage will include Hindi/English Computer Type Test, Hindi/English Stenography Test and Technical Driving Test wherever applicable.
The exact date and time of the examination will be informed to the candidates in the admit card. More details about the vacancies will be available in the notification which will be released before the application process starts.
The detailed notification of the vacancies will be released in the near future at the Allahabad High Court website, allahabadhighcourt.in. Candidates can access the notice of the vacancies in this link.