Allahabad High Court has released a notice on November 15th inviting applications for 3495 Group C and D vacancies. The positions include Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Paid Apprentices, Drivers, Tube well Operator-cum-Electrician, Peon among others.

The application process for these positions will start on December 6th and the last day to apply will be December 26th.

The details of the positions are as follows:

Allahabad High Court vacancies 2018 Name of the position Number of Vacancies Educational Qualification Age Stenographer Grade-III 412 Graduation with Diploma or Certificate in Stenography along with CCC Certificate issued by DOEACC Society 18-40 (with relaxation for the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories) i. Junior Assistant (Various comparable posts)

ii. Paid Apprentices 1484 Intermediate with CCC Certificate issued by DOEACC society and 25/30 words per minutes for Hindi/English Typewriting on Computer 18-40 (with relaxation for the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories) Drivers (Driver Category 'C' Grade-IV) 40 High School along with Driving License to drive a four wheeler for a period not less than 3 years 18-40 (with relaxation for the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories) Tube well Operator- cum-Electrician 1559 Junior High School with Diploma or certificate course from Industrial Training Institute 18-40 (with relaxation for the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories) Process Server Process Server must have passed High School 18-40 (with relaxation for the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories) Orderly/ Peon/ Office Peon/ Farrash Junior High School 18-40 (with relaxation for the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories) Chowkidar/Waterman/ Sweeper/ Mali/Coolie/ Bhisti/ Liftman Junior High School 18-40 (with relaxation for the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories) Sweeper-cum-Farrash Class VI 18-40 (with relaxation for the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories)

The candidates have to go through two stages of recruitment process which will involve. The first stage will involve offline OMR-based written exam. The second stage will include Hindi/English Computer Type Test, Hindi/English Stenography Test and Technical Driving Test wherever applicable.

The exact date and time of the examination will be informed to the candidates in the admit card. More details about the vacancies will be available in the notification which will be released before the application process starts.

The detailed notification of the vacancies will be released in the near future at the Allahabad High Court website, allahabadhighcourt.in. Candidates can access the notice of the vacancies in this link.