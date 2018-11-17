The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has invited applications for 49,568 constable posts. The process of registration and application will begin from November 19th. Candidates can access the official notification as well as apply for the positions at the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The UP Police is conducting the recruitment drive for the positions of Reserve Civil Police (31,360 positions) and Reserve State Armed Constabulary (18,208 positions). The last day to apply for these positions and pay the application fee online is December 8th, and the last day to pay the application fee offline is December 10th.

The positions are open for both men and women. The candidates need to be at least 12th class pass and between the ages of 18 and 22 years, with relaxation in upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories.

The recruitment process will be done in three stages. The first stage will involve a written exam for 300 marks. Candidates clearing the exam can appear for the second round for physical measurement exam and document verification. Candidates who clear this round will be eligible to appear for the physical endurance exam.

The application link for the exam will get activated on November 19th. Candidates can register first and fulfill the application process at the official website. Details of the vacancies, reservation policy, exam pattern, PMT/PET criteria for men and women candidates among other details is available in the notification which can be accessed in this link.