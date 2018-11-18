West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has released the Excise Preliminary examination result for the written exam for the recruitment of sub-inspector/lady sub-inspector 2018 today, November 18th. All the candidates who had appeared for the preliminary exam can check the result at the official website, policewb.gov.in.

The Board also released a notification stating the candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to appear for the next round which will involve Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The PMT/PET round is scheduled to start from December 6th, 2018 under two special recruitment boards, details of which can be accessed in the notification.

The admit card for the PET/PMT examination is expected to be released on November 26th at the official website, policewb.gov.in and excise.wb.gov.in. Candidates will also get an SMS notification for the release of the admit card. Candidates are suggested to bring two identical photograph and proof of identity at the PET/PMT venue along with the admit card.

Here is how to check the WB Police Excise SI prelim exam result: