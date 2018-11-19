Asus Indonesia has confirmed that it will launch the successor ZenFone Max Pro M2 smartphone on December 11th via Twitter. The phone could make way to India soon as well. To recall, the company had made available the ZenFone Max Pro M1 first in India earlier this year. However, as of now, no Indian launch event has been leaked or announced.

The official Twitter handle of Asus Indonesia has announced that the ZenFone Max Pro M2 will launch on December 11 in the country. On rough translation of the tweet, we figured that the Taiwanese company will be launching the phone on December 11 and it will come equipped strong gaming phone capabilities.

Zenny lagi seneng banget, karena pada 11 Desember 2018 akan ada hanphone gaming baru yang akan hadir di indonesia.

Jangan lupa simak live streamingnya tanggal 11 Desember 2018!

Aduh, kucingnya ke injek!😂#ZenFoneMaxProM2ID #FreedoM2Play #LebihMendingZenFone #NextGenerationGaming pic.twitter.com/yCF42jolvD — ASUS Indonesia (@ASUS_Indonesia) November 16, 2018

Apart from this, the company’s tweet reveals little else. On the sideline, leak of this device was reported by Tech2 today. The report citing renders shared XDA developers says that it shows only the front of the device, and it tips a display notch, on-screen navigation buttons, and a slight chin at the bottom of the display.

The report also spilled some information on the hardware on board. It suggests that the device will run on Android 8.1 Oreo, and pack a 6 GB RAM. It is worth noting that the listing comes with a warning that reads, ‘device specifications are provided by the manufacturer and have not been confirmed’.

As the date of Indonesia launch is less than a month away, we can expect more leaks to reveal other key details of the phone. We also expect the company to announce its India launch as the ZenFone Max Pro M2 shall directly rival Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro that will be unveiled in India in the next couple of days.