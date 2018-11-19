Cyclone Gaja which hit the state of Tamil Nadu on November 15th has affected the examination schedule of several universities including Anna University and Pondicherry University. Anna University has announced the new schedule for the examination, while Pondicherry University is expected to release the schedule of the examination soon.

NDTV reports that Anna University will conduct all the UG and PG exam scheduled for November 15th on November 22nd. Likewise, the exam scheduled for November 16th and November 17th will be conducted on December 13th and December 14th, respectively. There are no change in the session time of the examination and they will remain the same.

Pondicherry University postponed all the examination of the university and affiliated colleges at Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, Yanam, and Andaman and Nicobar, which were scheduled to be held on November 15th, November 16th, and November 17th, according to NDTV. A statement was released by Dr. Chitra, Controller of Examinations (CoE), Pondicherry University said that the new schedule will be released soon.

Anna Malai University has also postponed some of the examinations and will be releasing the revised schedule soon.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami on Sunday said that the toll from Cyclone Gaja had gone up to 45. The state government has announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of those killed in the cyclone-related incidents, Rs 1 lakh for the severely wounded, and Rs 25,000 for those who suffered minor injuries.