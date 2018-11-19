Prepare for the UPSC exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ UPSC exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ UPSC exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

General awareness

1. With reference to 14th Finance Commission, which of the following statements is/are correct?

(1) It has increased the share of States in the central divisible pool from 32 percent to 42 percent.

(2) It has made recommendations concerning sector-specific grants.

(A) 1 only

(B) 2 only

(C) Both 1 and 2

(D) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: A

2. Which of the following pairs of states of India indicates the eastern most and westernmost state?

(A) Assam and Rajasthan

(B) Arunachal Pradesh and Rajasthan

(C) Assam and Gujarat

(D) Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat

Ans: D

3. Which one of the following National Parks is unique in being a swamp with floating vegetation that supports a rich biodiversity?

(A) Bhitarkanika National Park

(B) Keibul Lamjao National Park

(C) Keoladeo National Park

(D) Sultanpur National Park

Ans: B

4. Among the following, which were frequently mentioned in the news for outbreak of Ebola virus?

(A) Syria and Jordan

(B) Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia

(C) Philippines and Papua New Guinea

(D) Jamaica, Haiti, and Surinam

Ans: B

5. Which of the following is the national aquatic animal of India?

(A) Saltwater Crocodile

(B) Olive Ridley turtle

(C) Gangetic dolphin

(D) Gharial

Ans: C

6. Convertibility of rupee means:

(A) being able to convert rupee notes into gold

(B) allowing the value of rupee to be fixed by market force

(C) freely permitting the conversion of rupee to other currencies and vice versa

(D) developing an international market for currencies in India

Ans: C

7. The Government of India has established NITI Aayog to replace the:

(A) Human Rights Commission

(B) Finance Commission

(C) Law Commission

(D) Planning Commission

Ans: D

8. Consider the following:

The arrival of Babur into India led to the:

(1) introduction of gun powder in the subcontinent

(2) introduction of the arch and dome in the region’s architecture

(3) establishment of Tumurid dynasty in the region

Select the answer using the code given below:

(A) 1 and 2 only

(B) 3 only

(C) 1 and 3 only

(D) 1, 2, and 3

Ans: B

CSAT

9. A cow costs more than 4 goats but less than 5 goats. If the goat costs between Rs. 600 and Rs. 800, which of the following is the most valid conclusion?

(A) A cow costs more than Rs. 2500

(B) A cow costs less than Rs. 3600

(C) A cow costs between Rs. 2600 and Rs. 3800

(D) A cow costs between Rs. 2400 and Rs. 4000

Ans: D

10. In a box of marbles, there are three less white marbles than the red ones and five more white marbles than the green ones. If there are a total of 10 white marbles, how many marbles are there in the box?

(A) 26

(B) 28

(C) 32

(D) 36