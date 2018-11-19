Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) released the admit card or admission certificate for the Civil Services Preliminary exam 2018. All the candidates who have applied to participate in the OPSC’s Civil Services Examination can download the admit card from the official website, opsc.gov.in.

OPSC, apart from releasing the admit card for the exam, also released the list of candidates eligible to appear in the exam at various districts, list of examination centres, and important instructions for candidates. All the above information are available at the website. The Civil Services Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 25th.

Here is how to download the OPSC’s CSE Prelim exam admit card:

Visit the official website for OPSC. Click on link to download the admission certificate for the OPSC Civil Service Preliminary Exam. Click on the link adjacent to the ‘Download Admission Certificate’. Enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth (DD-MM-YYYY) and click on ‘Submit’. The admit card will be displayed which needs to be downloaded and printed out.

Candidates can access the links for other information like list of exam centres, list of admitted candidates for various districts, and instructions that the candidates need to follow at the exam centre at this link.