National Testing Agency (NTA), as expected, released the admit cards for the 2018 UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) examination today, November 19th. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website, ntanet.nic.in. The UGC NET examination is scheduled to be conducted from December 9th to 23rd.

NTA took over the responsibility of conducting the UGC NET examination from CBSE from this year. The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for the position of Assistant Professorship and/or Junior Research Fellowship. Candidates must be below 28 years of age to be eligible to apply for the JRF but there is no age restriction to apply for the Assistant Professorship.

The UGC NET exam will comprise of two papers, in which the Paper 1 will be of 100 marks and contain 50 objective-type questions and Paper 2 will be of 100 marks and contain 100 objective-type questions. The results of the exam are expected to be released soon after, on January 10th next year.

Here is how to download the UGC NET 2018 admit card: