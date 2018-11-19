The UGC Net admit card 2018 should be released today, November 19th, on the official websites of the University Grants Commission and National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who have applied to appear for the exam will have to check on the official websites, ugcnetonline.in and ntanet.nic.in, for their IGC NET admit card.

Till recently, the CBSE was the body that conducted the NET in 84 subjects at 91 selected Cities of spread across the country. From this year, it will be the NTA that conducts the exam. The UGC NET is held for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellow positions.

From this year, the UGC NET exam will comprise of only 2 papers (instead of 3). Paper 1 will be of 100 marks and contain 50 objective-type questions; Paper 2 will be of 100 marks and contain 100 objective-type questions.

The UGC NET examination is scheduled to be conducted from December 9th to 23rd of this year, and the results of the exam are expected to be released soon after, on January 10th next year.