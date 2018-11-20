PM Modi inaugurates Kundli-Manesar Palwal Western Peripheral Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Kundli-Manesar section of the Western Peripheral Expressway.

The Western Peripheral Expressway, also known as the KMP expressway, is expected to divert more than 50,000 heavy vehicles away from Delhi.

The highway is a 136-kilometre long, six-lane expressway.

It has been built at a cost of over 6400 crore rupees.

Kerala introduces new open online learning programme, ‘KOOL’

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has rolled out KOOL, an Online Open Learning training platform.

The platform will be used to train teachers, students and the general public.

KOOL has been designed in a MOOC (Massive Open Online Course) model.

BSE to cut ties with S&P Dow Jones, develop own in-house indices

BSE has decided to snap ties with S&P Dow Jones, which manages and operates benchmark Sensex.

The BSE will instead develop indices through its own in-house development team.

UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey appointed new Revenue Secretary

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has appointed Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey the new revenue secretary.

Pandey will succeed current Finance and Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia.

Meanwhile, Pandey will continue to hold the charge as the CEO of UIDAI and GSTN Chairman.

Jalaj Srivastava appointed new IWAI Chairman

Jalaj Srivastava has been appointed the chairman of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI).

He is a 1984 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

Srivastava is presently working as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture.

The IWAI comes under the Union Ministry of Shipping, Road Transport and Highways, currently headed by Nitin Gadkari.

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan presented Lifetime Achievement Award

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, was presented the ‘Sumitra Charat Ram Award for Lifetime Achievement’ at the Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi.

He received the award for his “immense contribution to the enrichment and promotion of the Indian classical music”.

Morocco unveils Africa’s first ever high speed train line

Morocco’s first high-speed rail line, the first of its kind in Africa, has been inaugurated.

Known as the LGV, it will connect the economic hubs of Tangier and Casablanca.

It is capable of speeds of up to 320 kph (199 mph).

It will cut travel time from almost 5 hours to just 2 hours 10 minutes.

More on Current Affairs

Stay up to date with current affairs and to test your general knowledge. Check out our latest Current Affairs quiz.