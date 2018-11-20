PM Modi inaugurates Kundli-Manesar Palwal Western Peripheral Expressway

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Kundli-Manesar section of the Western Peripheral Expressway.
  • The Western Peripheral Expressway, also known as the KMP expressway, is expected to divert more than 50,000 heavy vehicles away from Delhi.
  • The highway is a 136-kilometre long, six-lane expressway.
  • It has been built at a cost of over 6400 crore rupees.

Kerala introduces new open online learning programme, ‘KOOL’

  • The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has rolled out KOOL, an Online Open Learning training platform.
  • The platform will be used to train teachers, students and the general public.
  • KOOL has been designed in a MOOC (Massive Open Online Course) model.

BSE to cut ties with S&P Dow Jones, develop own in-house indices

  • BSE has decided to snap ties with S&P Dow Jones, which manages and operates benchmark Sensex.
  • The BSE will instead develop indices through its own in-house development team.

UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey appointed new Revenue Secretary

  • The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has appointed Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey the new revenue secretary.
  • Pandey will succeed current Finance and Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia.
  • Meanwhile, Pandey will continue to hold the charge as the CEO of UIDAI and GSTN Chairman.

Jalaj Srivastava appointed new IWAI Chairman

  • Jalaj Srivastava has been appointed the chairman of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI).
  • He is a 1984 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.
  • Srivastava is presently working as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture.
  • The IWAI comes under the Union Ministry of Shipping, Road Transport and Highways, currently headed by Nitin Gadkari.

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan presented Lifetime Achievement Award

  • Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, was presented the ‘Sumitra Charat Ram Award for Lifetime Achievement’ at the Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi.
  • He received the award for his “immense contribution to the enrichment and promotion of the Indian classical music”.

Morocco unveils Africa’s first ever high speed train line

  • Morocco’s first high-speed rail line, the first of its kind in Africa, has been inaugurated.
  • Known as the LGV, it will connect the economic hubs of Tangier and Casablanca.
  • It is capable of speeds of up to 320 kph (199 mph).
  • It will cut travel time from almost 5 hours to just 2 hours 10 minutes.

More on Current Affairs

Stay up to date with current affairs and to test your general knowledge. Check out our latest Current Affairs quiz.