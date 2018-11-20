The AP DSC released the schedule for selecting exam centres and release of admit cards for the TRT-cum-TET 2018 examination today, November 20th. The schedule for choosing exam centres and release of admit card will be done in a phased manner depending on the category of post.

Candidates can start opting for exam centres from November 22nd and the process will go on until December 9th. The first batch of admit cards will be released on December 1st. The detailed schedule can be accessed in the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in, or is provided below.

Schedule for APDSC TRT-cum-TET 2018 Category of Post Option of Centres Download of Hall Ticket Date of Examination SA (Non Languages) 22.11.2018 to 28.11.2018 01.12.2018 Onwards 06.12.2018 and 10.12.2018 SA (Languages) 22.11.2018 to 28.11.2018 03.12.2018 Onwards 11.12.2018 Post Graduate Teachers 22.11.2018 to 28.11.2018 05.12.2018 Onwards 12.12.2018 and 13.12.2018 Trained Graduate Teachers, Principals 24.11.2018 to 28.11.2018 09.12.2018 Onwards 14.12.2018 and 26.12.2018 Language Pandits, PET, Music, Craft, Art & Drawing 24.11.2018 to 28.11.2018 09.12.2018 Onwards 17.12.2018

27.12.2018 for Language Pandits Secondary Grade Teachers 03.12.2018 to 09.12.2018 17.12.2018 Onwards 28.12.2018 to 02.01.2019

The DSC will conduct the TRT-cum-TET 2018 examination for the recruitment of 7,675 teacher positions, of which 4,341 vacancies are for Government Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad, 1,100 positions are for municipal schools, and 909 are from model schools.

The mass TRT-TET recruitment will be handled by the District Selection Committee this year instead of the APPSC. The application process began from November 1st at cse.ap.gov.in and went on until November 18th.

The home page for the AP DSC TRT-cum-TET 2018 recruitment has direct link for notification for ‘Residential School’ and ‘School Education’, Information Bulletin, District and/Post-Wise/Medium-wise/Community-wise vacancies, Exam Schedule, and Exam Syllabus.