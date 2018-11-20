AP DSC TRT-cum-TET 2018: Schedule for exam centre options and admit card released
The AP DSC will conduct the TRT-TET examination from December 6th until January 2nd.
The AP DSC released the schedule for selecting exam centres and release of admit cards for the TRT-cum-TET 2018 examination today, November 20th. The schedule for choosing exam centres and release of admit card will be done in a phased manner depending on the category of post.
Candidates can start opting for exam centres from November 22nd and the process will go on until December 9th. The first batch of admit cards will be released on December 1st. The detailed schedule can be accessed in the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in, or is provided below.
Schedule for APDSC TRT-cum-TET 2018
|Category of Post
|Option of Centres
|Download of Hall Ticket
|Date of Examination
|SA (Non Languages)
|22.11.2018 to 28.11.2018
|01.12.2018 Onwards
|06.12.2018 and 10.12.2018
|SA (Languages)
|22.11.2018 to 28.11.2018
|03.12.2018 Onwards
|11.12.2018
|Post Graduate Teachers
|22.11.2018 to 28.11.2018
|05.12.2018 Onwards
|12.12.2018 and 13.12.2018
|Trained Graduate Teachers, Principals
|24.11.2018 to 28.11.2018
|09.12.2018 Onwards
|14.12.2018 and 26.12.2018
|Language Pandits, PET, Music, Craft, Art & Drawing
|24.11.2018 to 28.11.2018
|09.12.2018 Onwards
| 17.12.2018
27.12.2018 for Language Pandits
|Secondary Grade Teachers
|03.12.2018 to 09.12.2018
|17.12.2018 Onwards
|28.12.2018 to 02.01.2019
The DSC will conduct the TRT-cum-TET 2018 examination for the recruitment of 7,675 teacher positions, of which 4,341 vacancies are for Government Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad, 1,100 positions are for municipal schools, and 909 are from model schools.
The mass TRT-TET recruitment will be handled by the District Selection Committee this year instead of the APPSC. The application process began from November 1st at cse.ap.gov.in and went on until November 18th.
The home page for the AP DSC TRT-cum-TET 2018 recruitment has direct link for notification for ‘Residential School’ and ‘School Education’, Information Bulletin, District and/Post-Wise/Medium-wise/Community-wise vacancies, Exam Schedule, and Exam Syllabus.