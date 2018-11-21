Ahead of 2019, Chennai-based Indian motorcycle manufacturer TVS has announced the launch of an updated RTR 180. The company has priced the two new models at Rs.84,578 (RTR 180) and Rs.95,392 (RTR 180 ABS), both prices, ex-showroom Delhi. The newest additions include a refreshed new colour scheme, different seat material, white back-lit speedometer and a redesigned crash guard.

Interestingly, the RTR 180 continues with the older styling while the RTR 160 4V and the RTR 200 4V feature an updated Apache design language. The new redesigned graphics on the RTR 180 are now a lot more minimalistic.

While RTR 180 already offers an ABS model for added safety, TVS has now included one more safety feature, on the crash guard. It features sliders that are easier to replace than the entire crash guard. However, the new bike remains mechanically identical to the current model. It uses the same petal disc brakes, a 270mm disc at front and a 200mm disc at the rear.

Providing power is the same 177cc, 2-valve, air-cooled engine that makes 16.3hp at 8,500rpm and 15.5Nm of torque at 6,500rpm, and is mated to a five-speed gearbox. TVS has claimed a top speed of 114kph.

As mentioned earlier, TVS has an all-new version of the RTR 160 boasting of modern 4-valve setup, an updated frame and a monoshock with reworked 159.7cc motor that, on the fuel-injected model, makes 16.8hp at 8,000rpm and 14.8Nm at 6,500rpm. The 160 4V is a much more refined motorcycle than the previous generation and the FI model is priced at Rs 91,810 (ex-showroom, Delhi).