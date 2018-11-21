Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is expected to release the admit card for the December term-end examination soon, according to multiple reports. Some unverified reports state that the IGNOU will release the admit cards on November 23rd. All the candidates who have enrolled to appear in the exam can download the admit card from ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU will conduct the term-end examination from December 1st and the examination will go on until December 31st. The detailed schedule of the examination can be accessed in this link. The exam centre and related details will be available in the term-end exam admit card.

Here is how to download IGNOU Term-End Exam Admit Card: