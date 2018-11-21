Prepare for the SSC CGL exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SSC CGL exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SSC CGL exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Logical reasoning

1. In the following question, select the related word from the given alternatives.

Player : Team : : Minister : ?

(A) Army

(B) Troupe

(C) Council

(D) Crowd

Ans: C

2. Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

(1) Yangtze

(2) Yakking

(3) Yakuzas

(4) Yobbery

(5) Yobbish

(A) 24531

(B) 23145

(C) 54231

(D) 54321

Ans: B

3. Kritika walks 40 metres towards south. Then turning to her right she rides 30 metres. Then, turning to her left, she rides 50 metres. Again, she turns to her left and rides 30 metres. How far (in metres) is she from her initial position?

(A) 65

(B) 70

(C) 80

(D) 90

Ans: D

General awareness

4. Which of the following Article/Articles cannot be suspended even during emergency?

(A) Article 19

(B) Article 20 and 21

(C) Article 22 and 23

(D) Article 24 and 25

Ans: B

5. Anaemia is caused because of deficiency of which of the following?

(A) Cobalt

(B) Iron

(C) Sodium

(D) Calcium

Ans: B

6. Which of the following represents the most complex trophic level?

(A) Community

(B) Population

(C) Ecosystem

(D) Species

Ans: C

Quantitative aptitude

7. If after giving a discount of 18%, a book is sold for Rs 1599, then what will be the marked price (in Rs) of the book?

(A) 1880

(B) 1680

(C) 1950

(D) 2000

Ans: C

8. A train of length 100 m crosses another train of length 150 m, running on a parallel track in the opposite direction in 9 seconds. If the speed of train having length 150 m is 40 km/hr, then what is the speed (in km/hr) of the other train?

(A) 38

(B) 40

(C) 50

(D) 60

Ans: D

9. What is the compound interest (in Rs) for 1 year on a sum of Rs 20000 at the rate of 40% per annum compounding half yearly?

(A) 8000

(B) 8650

(C) 8750

(D) 8800

Ans: D

English

10. In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select ‘No Error’.

These kind of clothes (1)/ are rather expensive (2)/ for me to buy. (3)/ No Error (4)

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4