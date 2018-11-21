Delhi High Court had released a notification for the Delhi Judicial Services Examination 2018 on November 14th and the application process for the same will begin from November 22nd. The number of positions for which the notification was released was 50 but it was increased to 147 in a notification released today, November 21st. All the candidates can apply for these positions at delhihighcourt.nic.in.

As mentioned earlier, the application process will begin on November 22nd at 10.00 am and the last day to apply for the Delhi Judicial Services exam 2018 is December 12th 11.00 pm. The recruitment process will involve Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Viva-Voce. The new notification also has changed the date of preliminary exam and it is now scheduled to be conducted January 13th, 2019.

The eligible candidate should not be more than 32 years of age with relaxation for candidates from reserved categories. The person should also be practicing as an Advocate in India or a person qualified to be admitted as an Advocate under the Advocates Act, 1961.

The preliminary exam will involve an objective type examination and the main examination will be a written exam. The detailed exam pattern can be accessed in the advertisement which is expected to be released on November 22nd. The advertisement will also contain important information like eligibility, qualification, exam centre information among others.