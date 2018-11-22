Xiaomi kicked off the launch event for the Redmi Note 6 Pro today showcasing the company’s accomplishments. The Chinese brand eventually delved into the launch calling the Redmi Note 6 Pro the ‘quad camera all rounder’. And as expected the Xiaomi highlighted the unique camera capabilities of the device. Notably, there’s AI scene detection that can recognise 32 scenes, an adjustable Bokeh mode and Light Trails for the first time on a Redmi handset.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro it surely is an all-round upgrade over its predecessor. Though it retains the same Snapdragon 636 processor from the older model, it packs a larger display, enhanced camera features and, of course, additional cameras. The company also claims that the MIUI 10 on the Note 6 Pro offers 30% faster app launches.

Be one of the very first to own the #RedmiNote6Pro for a special Black Friday blockbuster price of ₹12,999 (4GB+64GB) and ₹14,999 (6GB+64GB)! As a bonus, @HDFC_Bank is giving an additional instant cashback of ₹500 only for the first sale tomorrow! Don't miss this! pic.twitter.com/6P8f0NVmOZ — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) November 22, 2018

The phone is available in two variants, a 4GB/64GB model priced at Rs.13,999 and a 6GB/64GB model that will cost Rs.15,999. The phone will be made available in four colours: Black, Blue, Pink and Red.

As reported earlier, the first sale of the popular handset is set to start from tomorrow November 23rd at noon and will be exclusive to e-commerce site Flipkart India, apart from official site. The company has also clubbed a ‘surprise’ first sale discount of Rs.1,000 on both models, and as a bonus, HDFC Bank is giving an additional instant cashback of Rs.500 on the device. Note that tomorrow also marks the beginning of ‘Black Friday’ sale.

Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

The phone sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD full screen panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio, 86 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The handset is powered by a 14nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU, 4GB and 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of inbuilt storage

In the camera department, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus, 1.4-micron pixels, and AI portrait 2.0.On the front, the Redmi Note 6 Pro bears another dual camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with with 4-in-1 super pixel and AI face unlock capabilities. Like before, there is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood that is claimed to last up to 2 days on single full charge.