Xiaomi is all set to launch the next generation Redmi Note handset today. The launch event for the Redmi Note 6 Pro will start at 12 noon today and will be live streamed on the official Mi website. Without a doubt, the four cameras on the smartphone will be the key element here.

The phone also packs numerous other features such as a large 19:9 display, a massive 4,000mAh battery, P2i water repellent nanotechnology, up to 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of inbuilt storage. As reported earlier, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be exclusively available via Flipkart apart from Mi.com.

Xiaomi has announced that the Note 6 Pro launch event for India will be live-streamed on its website, Mi.com, as well as on the dedicated Mi event landing page at 12 noon.

Only 2 hours to go! We've a big surprise for all our fans. Don't forget to join us on the livestream of #RedmiNote6Pro - https://t.co/wfLka8PnUG. pic.twitter.com/7pZiNPCIdw — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) November 22, 2018

It is the pricing that will be watched out for at the event, as other details of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro are already known. It was first launched in Thailand back in September and at that time, the company had only unveiled a 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, priced at THB 6,990 (roughly Rs. 15,300).

It is largely presumed that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India will be between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000, for its two variants. The phone will go on sale in India via Flipkart and Mi.com on Friday, November 23rd, at 12pm IST as mentioned by the e-commerce site on its landing page.

Redmi Note 6 specifications

The phone sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD full screen panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio, 86 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The handset is powered by a 14nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus, 1.4-micron pixels, and AI portrait 2.0.

On the front, the Redmi Note 6 Pro bears another dual camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with with 4-in-1 super pixel and AI face unlock capabilities. Like before, there is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood that is claimed to last up to 2 days on single full charge.