The Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 answer keys have been released by the UP Basic Education Board. The UPTET answer keys can be download at the Board’s official website, upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

The UPTET 2018 answer keys seems to have been issued yesterday, November 21st, but the website has likely been updated a little later. Here is the direct link to the PRI series answer keys, while the UPRI series answer keys can be access at this direct link.

The date given for candidates to raise objections regarding the UPTET answer keys was November 23rd. However, it is not clear whether this date will be extended, since the UPTET answer keys 2018 were initially expected to be released on November 20th.

The UPTET 2018 exam was conducted on November 18th and was for recruitment of lower primary and upper primary teachers in the state of Uttar Pradesh.